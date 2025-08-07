Started With A Bang, Ended With A Whimper: Nevada's Newly Enacted Employment Laws From The 2025 Legislative Session

While the 2025 Nevada legislative session opened with several ambitious bills aimed at employment practices, only a handful of relatively tame measures made it across the finish line. Nevertheless, it is important for employers to be aware of the few changes that were enacted. And while it is always a good idea to look at and refresh policies, it is an especially good time to do so given these new laws. The employment laws that were enacted from this year's legislative session are:

AB 215 – Child Labor Restrictions

Nevada Assembly Bill 215 introduces new restrictions on the working hours of minors intended to align better with federal child labor standards. Specifically, the law revises Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) Chapter 609 to prohibit minors under the age of 16 from working more than 40 hours in any one week (previously limited to 48 hours). Moreover, the bill revises Chapter 609 to prohibit any minor who is younger than 19 from working between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on any night immediately preceding a school day. There are exceptions for emancipated minors, lifeguards, arcade employees, stage or theatrical employees, or minors who are working on a farm. Moreover, the school district or juvenile court may grant exemptions to the restrictions of this law.

Additionally, the bill modernizes compliance by requiring the Nevada labor commissioner to prepare and distribute an abstract of child labor laws, which employers must post in a visible location at the workplace. This abstract must also be accessible online. Violations of these disclosure requirement may result in misdemeanor charges and civil penalties. This law becomes effective October 1, 2025.

AB 422 – Volunteers of Nevada Wing of the Civil Air Patrol

Nevada Assembly Bill 422 requires an employer to allow an employee who is a volunteer member of the Nevada Wing of the Civil Air Patrol to take leave for training or emergency missions without loss of position, seniority, or accrued leave or benefits. This law becomes effective October 1, 2025.

AB 519 – Home Care Heightened Requirements

Nevada Assembly Bill 519 establishes a new regulatory framework for agencies and organizations that provide nonmedical personal care services. This includes home-based personal care agencies, employment agencies that contract for nonmedical services, and intermediary service organizations (and does not apply to traditional medical facilities). As one of its measures, this law introduces requirements for these agencies to run criminal background checks on personal caregivers. Moreover, it requires certain workplace training for unlicensed caregivers and agency employees that is tailored to the nature of nonmedical care and is adopted by the State Board. This training will be tailored to nonmedical services and will include assistance with hygiene, dressing, meal preparation, and mobility, rather than clinical or medical procedures. This law became effective May 30, 2025.

AB 523 – Liability for Transportation and Delivery Network Companies

Nevada Assembly Bill 523 governs regulations related to transportation and delivery network companies. The legislation regulates "delivery network companies," which are defined as businesses that use digital platforms to connect customers with drivers for delivery services. Importantly, AB 523 establishes that these companies are not vicariously liable for the actions or omissions of their drivers, provided certain insurance requirements are met. This law becomes effective October 1, 2025.

SB 24 – Emergency Medical Responders

Nevada Senate Bill 24 was enacted to establish certification and regulation of emergency medical responders (EMRs) under state law. For employers—particularly those in healthcare, emergency services, and public safety—this legislation introduces new compliance responsibilities and clarifies the legal standing of EMRs in the workplace. Specifically, this law extends to EMRs the same workplace protections, legal immunities, and benefits currently afforded to other emergency medical personnel.

SB 24 means that EMRs must now be treated as a formally recognized and regulated class of emergency personnel. Organizations employing or contracting with EMRs must ensure these individuals are properly certified and that their roles are integrated into existing emergency response protocols and workplace safety policies. Additionally, employers may be required to report data related to EMR certification, particularly for veterans, and to maintain records in accordance with updated regulatory standards. This law became effective May 26, 2025.

SB 162 – Compliance with Civil Rights Laws to Receive State Funding

Nevada Senate Bill 162 requires an entity that is going to receive state funding to agree to comply with certain employment laws that are applicable to the entity. Specifically, under this new law, any entity that receives an appropriation of state money must formally agree to comply with a range of federal and state civil rights and employment laws. These include specific references to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967, the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and relevant sections of the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS 613.310 to 613.4383). Importantly, SB 162 clarifies that this requirement applies only to state funds and does not extend to federal funds distributed by the state under federal mandates. This law becomes effective October 1, 2025.

While the 2025 Nevada legislative session may have started with broad-based discussions and proposals, it ultimately concluded with a quieter, more measured set of outcomes for employers. Staying informed and proactive in implementing these changes will help employers remain compliant, competitive, and well-positioned for growth in the years ahead. If your company is looking to understand clearly how these new laws apply to your organization—or how to implement them effectively—now is a great time to take a closer look.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.