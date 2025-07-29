ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Refresher On California's CROWN Act

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
In 2019, California became the first state to pass the CROWN Act—short for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.
United States California Employment and HR
Angela S. Rho and Veena Bhatia

In 2019, California became the first state to pass the CROWN Act—short for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This legislation prohibits discrimination based on natural hair textures and protective hairstyles commonly associated with race, such as braids, locs, and twists.

The CROWN Act was established to address gaps in existing anti-discrimination laws, ensuring that individuals are not subject to penalties in workplaces or schools for wearing natural hair or protective styles that hold cultural significance.

In 2024, the law was amended through Assembly Bill 1815, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. This amendment clarified and expanded the definition of "race" in California's anti-discrimination laws, including the Unruh Civil Rights Act, which governs businesses. The updated language now explicitly states that race includes traits associated with race, such as hair texture and protective hairstyles—removing the previously vague term "historically" to avoid confusion.

Employers should review and update their workplace policies to ensure they reflect these requirements under the CROWN Act. It is also important to train staff on the expanded definitions and how such requirements may apply in day to day situations in the workplace.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Angela S. Rho
Angela S. Rho
Photo of Veena Bhatia
Veena Bhatia
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More