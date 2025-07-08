ARTICLE
8 July 2025

Texas Judge Finds FTC "Likely" Lacks Authority To Ban Non-Competes

HM
Honigman

Contributor

Honigman logo

Honigman is a business law firm that operates with an eye towards responsiveness and innovation in all that we do. Founded in Detroit in 1948, we’ve expanded to include offices across Michigan, to Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Our sophisticated attorneys counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 legal practice areas. We’re proud to have recruited the best and brightest legal minds from across the United States – including from the U.S. Department of Justice, Am Law 50 firms, and leading global organizations – to help further strengthen our practice group expertise.

We’re proud of our promise to diversity, equity and inclusion; living that commitment every day with our clients and the community.

Explore Firm Details
A Texas district court judge on July 3, 2024 preliminarily enjoined the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") from enforcing its non-compete ban against the specific plaintiffs who challenged it. The court declined to issue a nationwide injunction at this time
United States Employment and HR
Elaina Bailey,Brett Bonfanti,Michael Dauphinais
+10 Authors

A Texas district court judge on July 3, 2024 preliminarily enjoined the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") from enforcing its non-compete ban against the specific plaintiffs who challenged it. The court declined to issue a nationwide injunction at this time. The court found that the FTC likely does not have the authority under the Federal Trade Commission Act to promulgate the rule. Our overview of the rule is located here.

This is a positive signal for employers who utilize noncompete agreements. The court indicated that it would rule on the ultimate question of whether the noncompete rule is lawful by August 30, 2024. The noncompete rule is scheduled to take effect on September 4, 2024.

We will continue to monitor developments in this space, and Honigman's Labor and Employment attorneys are available for any questions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elaina Bailey
Elaina Bailey
Photo of Brett Bonfanti
Brett Bonfanti
Photo of Sean F. Crotty
Sean F. Crotty
Photo of Michael Dauphinais
Michael Dauphinais
Photo of Matthew Disbrow
Matthew Disbrow
Photo of D'Antae Gooden
D'Antae Gooden
Photo of Jennifer L. Muse
Jennifer L. Muse
Photo of Matthew Radler
Matthew Radler
Photo of James Reid
James Reid
Photo of Rana Sadek Roumayah
Rana Sadek Roumayah
Photo of Haba Yono
Haba Yono
Photo of Mahja D. Zeon
Mahja D. Zeon
Photo of Marilyn Yousif
Marilyn Yousif
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More