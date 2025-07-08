Texas Judge Finds FTC "Likely" Lacks Authority To Ban Non-Competes

Honigman is a business law firm that operates with an eye towards responsiveness and innovation in all that we do. Founded in Detroit in 1948, we’ve expanded to include offices across Michigan, to Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Our sophisticated attorneys counsel clients on complex issues in more than 60 legal practice areas. We’re proud to have recruited the best and brightest legal minds from across the United States – including from the U.S. Department of Justice, Am Law 50 firms, and leading global organizations – to help further strengthen our practice group expertise.
We’re proud of our promise to diversity, equity and inclusion; living that commitment every day with our clients and the community.
A Texas district court judge on July 3, 2024 preliminarily enjoined the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") from enforcing its non-compete ban against the specific plaintiffs who challenged it. The court declined to issue a nationwide injunction at this time
A Texas district court judge on July 3, 2024 preliminarily
enjoined the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") from
enforcing its non-compete ban against the specific plaintiffs who
challenged it. The court declined to issue a nationwide injunction
at this time. The court found that the FTC likely does not have the
authority under the Federal Trade Commission Act to promulgate the
rule. Our overview of the rule is located here.
This is a positive signal for employers who utilize noncompete
agreements. The court indicated that it would rule on the ultimate
question of whether the noncompete rule is lawful by August 30,
2024. The noncompete rule is scheduled to take effect on September
4, 2024.