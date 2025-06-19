Medical Professionals & Employment Law: Legal Protections For Physicians & Surgeons

What happens if your hospital suddenly tries to change your schedule without notice? What if you discover your colleague—who does the same work—is earning more than you? Or you're handed a contract that looks straightforward but hides a non-compete that could tie your hands for years?

Physicians, surgeons, and other medical professionals across New York face high-pressure jobs—and too often, unfair treatment from employers who assume you're too busy to push back.

At Mizrahi Kroub LLP, we know your rights—and we know how to protect them. With 50+ years of combined experience, $1 billion+ recovered for clients, and 5,000+ cases resolved, our team of New York employment lawyers fights for the people who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

LEGAL PROTECTIONS FOR MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS IN NEW YORK

Whether you work for a major hospital system, a private practice, or a research institution, you deserve fair treatment under New York and federal law. Our attorneys handle:

Contract review and negotiation

Discrimination and harassment claims

Wage disputes and unpaid compensation

Retaliation and wrongful termination

With our deep experience representing employees in the medical field, we make sure your rights are enforced—so you can focus on your patients, not paperwork.

DISCRIMINATION AND HARASSMENT: NO ONE IS IMMUNE

Even top-tier physicians and surgeons face discrimination—whether based on gender, race, age, religion, disability, or pregnancy. If you're being treated differently, shut out of opportunities, or targeted with offensive comments, you don't have to tolerate it.

Mizrahi Kroub LLP has successfully held major employers accountable for discriminatory practices—recovering millions for clients who trusted us to fight back. We're here to do the same for you.

CONTRACT REVIEW AND NEGOTIATION: READ THE FINE PRINT—OR GET OUR SUPPORT

A medical contract can dictate your pay, call schedule, non-compete restrictions, and more. One missed clause can cost you time, money, and career options.

Before you sign—or when it's time to renegotiate—let our team review the details, explain your options in plain English, and negotiate terms that work for you. We've protected thousands of professionals like you from unfair or overly restrictive agreements.

WAGE DISPUTES: GET PAID WHAT YOU'VE EARNED

Have you ever worked overtime without seeing it on your paycheck? Missed a promised bonus or incentive? Medical professionals often work demanding hours under complex pay structures—mistakes and underpayments are common.

We fight for full and fair pay—plus interest and penalties when employers break the law.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER. STAY INFORMED.

Employment law changes fast. Our blog and client resources keep New York's healthcare professionals up to date on new laws, court decisions, and best practices for protecting your career.

WHY MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS CHOOSE MIZRAHI KROUB LLP

A proven record standing up to some of the largest hospitals, healthcare networks, and corporate employers in the country

When you choose us, you get a partner who knows the healthcare industry—and knows how to win.

