2025 Labor & Employment Legal Trends: Workplace Management

Jones Walker's Labor & Employment Practice Group compiled a list of key areas affecting employer operations and released it in our recently issued client alert. One of the most critical aspects of maintaining a stable and productive work environment is proper workplace management.

Poor or lackluster people management in the workplace can lead to costly and damaging issues, including high turnover, constant internal complaints, employment litigation, and union organizing. A proactive and structured approach ensures a legally sound workplace with good employee morale.

Proper management of the workplace should be a key priority and involves a variety of factors including:

Creating and regularly updating sound employment policies

Careful hiring and onboarding practices

Proper and prompt handling of employee complaints

Effective performance reviews, constructive discipline, and terminations

Our team remains ready to assist companies in planning for these issues and training supervisors. Stay tuned over the coming weeks for further discussions on these developing issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.