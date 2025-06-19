ARTICLE
19 June 2025

2025 Labor & Employment Legal Trends: Workplace Management

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

Jones Walker logo
At Jones Walker, we look beyond today’s challenges and focus on the opportunities of the future. Since our founding in May 1937 by Joseph Merrick Jones, Sr., and Tulane Law School graduates William B. Dreux and A.J. Waechter, we have consistently asked ourselves a simple question: What can we do to help our clients succeed, today and tomorrow?
Explore Firm Details
Jones Walker's Labor & Employment Practice Group compiled a list of key areas affecting employer operations...
United States Employment and HR
Sidney F. Lewis, V

Jones Walker's Labor & Employment Practice Group compiled a list of key areas affecting employer operations and released it in our recently issued client alert. One of the most critical aspects of maintaining a stable and productive work environment is proper workplace management.

Poor or lackluster people management in the workplace can lead to costly and damaging issues, including high turnover, constant internal complaints, employment litigation, and union organizing. A proactive and structured approach ensures a legally sound workplace with good employee morale.

Proper management of the workplace should be a key priority and involves a variety of factors including:

  • Creating and regularly updating sound employment policies
  • Careful hiring and onboarding practices
  • Proper and prompt handling of employee complaints
  • Effective performance reviews, constructive discipline, and terminations

Our team remains ready to assist companies in planning for these issues and training supervisors. Stay tuned over the coming weeks for further discussions on these developing issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sidney F. Lewis, V
Sidney F. Lewis, V
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More