Maryland Closes Minor Loophole on Parental Leave

Maryland recently revised its existing Parental Leave Act to narrow its application only to employees who are not covered by the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (“FMLA”). The revision is effective October 1, 2025.

Specifically, the Maryland law now defines an employer as “a person who employs at least 15 but not more than 49 individuals in the State for each working day during each of 20 or more calendar workweeks in the current or preceding calendar year; and is not covered under the federal family medical leave act for the current calendar year.” The purpose of the statute was to reduce overlap and potentially ease the compliance burden for employers who fluctuate around the FMLA threshold.

