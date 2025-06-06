Sun's Out, Funds Up: California's Local Minimum Wage Increases In July

At the start of the year, the state minimum wage increased, along with several local jurisdictions. Many other California cities and counties also raise their minimum wage on July 1.
The following localities will raise their minimum wage on July 1, 2025:
|Locality
|Current
Minimum Wage
|New Minimum wage
|Alameda
|$17.00
|$17.46
|Berkeley
|$18.67
|$19.18
|Emeryville
|$19.36
|$19.90
|Fremont
|$17.30
|$17.75
|City of Los Angeles
|$17.28
|$17.87
|County of Los Angeles (unincorporated areas only)
|$17.27
|$17.81
|Milpitas
|$17.70
|$18.20
|Pasadena
|$17.50
|$18.04
|San Francisco
|$18.67
|$19.18
|Santa Monica
|$17.27
|$17.81
These minimum wages do not reflect some local industry-specific minimum wage requirements such as those recently amended in the City of Los Angeles.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.