6 June 2025

Sun's Out, Funds Up: California's Local Minimum Wage Increases In July

At the start of the year, the state minimum wage increased, along with several local jurisdictions.
Kurtis R. Urien

At the start of the year,  the state minimum wage increased, along with several local jurisdictions. Many other California cities and counties also raise their minimum wage on July 1.

The following localities will raise their minimum wage on July 1, 2025:

Locality Current
Minimum Wage		 New Minimum wage
Alameda $17.00 $17.46
Berkeley $18.67 $19.18
Emeryville $19.36 $19.90
Fremont $17.30 $17.75
City of Los Angeles $17.28 $17.87
County of Los Angeles (unincorporated areas only) $17.27 $17.81
Milpitas $17.70 $18.20
Pasadena $17.50 $18.04
San Francisco $18.67 $19.18
Santa Monica $17.27 $17.81

These minimum wages do not reflect some local industry-specific minimum wage requirements such as those  recently amended in the City of Los Angeles.

