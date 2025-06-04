Update On DHS Efforts To Terminate TPS And Parole Status For Various Immigrant Groups

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been actively working to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and Parole status for several immigrant groups, impacting their work authorization and residency status. This update aims to provide human resource professionals with the latest developments and implications for their workforce. Given the whirlwind of activity, employers must constantly monitor the news and the status of their employees on temporary work authorization so they can be sure to not employ individuals who have lost work authorization.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

Venezuela: The situation for Venezuelans under TPS has been complex, in part because there were multiple grants of TPS status to Venezuelan nationals at different times with different expiration dates. On May 19, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily paused a federal court ruling that had blocked the Trump administration's attempt to revoke TPS for Venezuelans. The current legal status for this group is murky. Venezuelans under the 2021 TPS designation can remain in the U.S. and retain their work authorization until September 10, 2025.

Afghanistan: DHS announced the termination of TPS for Afghanistan, effective July 2025. This decision affects approximately 12,000 Afghans who will lose their protection from deportation and work authorization.

Parole Programs

CHNV Parole Program: The Supreme Court recently allowed the Trump administration to terminate the CHNV Parole Program, which had provided temporary protection to over 530,000 individuals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. This decision means that these individuals are now at risk of deportation and will lose their work authorization. DHS has emphasized that this move is part of a broader effort to enforce immigration laws and prioritize public safety.

Implications for Employers

These changes have significant implications for employers and HR professionals. The termination of TPS and Parole status means that affected employees will lose their work authorization, potentially leading to workforce disruptions. Employers should:

Review Form I-9s: Identify employees who may be affected by these changes and verify their current work authorization status.

Communicate with Affected Employees: Provide clear communication about the changes and determine if those individuals losing one of these immigration statuses have alternative opportunities to retain work authorization.

Plan for Workforce Adjustments: Develop contingency plans to address potential workforce shortages and maintain business continuity.

Get Legal Advice: Work with immigration attorneys to navigate the complexities of these changes and ensure compliance with the rapidly evolving status of the law.

DHS's efforts to terminate TPS and Parole status for various immigrant groups are creating significant challenges for both the affected individuals and their employers. The legal landscape is literally changing daily.Staying informed and proactive in addressing these changes will be crucial for employers in managing their workforce effectively.

