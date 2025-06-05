Department Of Labor Announces Expansion Of Interpretation Letters Initiative

On June 2, 2025, Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling announced a renewed and expanded commitment by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to the issuance of interpretation letters...

On June 2, 2025, Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling announced a renewed and expanded commitment by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to the issuance of interpretation letters—commonly referred to as opinion letters or standard interpretations—intended to provide clear, timely, and authoritative guidance on federal labor laws. This initiative is designed to enhance transparency, legal certainty, and support for innovation across all DOL agencies.

Key Developments

Restoration and Expansion of Opinion Letters

Deputy Secretary Sonderling emphasized the DOL's intention to prioritize the issuance of opinion letters, reversing a marked decline in their use during this and the previous administration. For example, as of the writing of this article, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has only issued two opinion letters or standard interpretations this year. Opinion letters serve as official written responses to specific inquiries regarding the application of statutes, regulations, and case law to real-world workplace scenarios. The renewed focus aims to deliver clarity and predictability for both employers and employees navigating complex labor law requirements.

Timely Guidance and Legal Clarity

Deputy Secretary Sonderling highlighted the critical role of opinion letters as compliance tools, providing authoritative interpretations upon which employers may rely in good faith, particularly under statutes such as the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, Mine Safety and Health Act (Mine Act), and others. The DOL's expanded use of opinion letters is intended to address emerging issues in the labor market, including those related to new technologies, independent contractor status, and wage and hour compliance.

Accessibility and Transparency

The announcement included a commitment to improving the accessibility and transparency of the process for requesting and receiving opinion letters. Drawing on prior experience at both the DOL and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Deputy Secretary Sonderling referenced efforts to streamline procedures and encourage public engagement in the process.

Support for Innovation and Proactive Compliance

Deputy Secretary Sonderling reiterated that opinion letters not only clarify legal obligations but also foster an environment conducive to innovation and proactive compliance. He cited the importance of clear guidance in areas such as the gig economy, artificial intelligence in employment, and employer self-audit programs, all of which benefit from timely and detailed agency interpretations.

Conclusion

Deputy Secretary Sonderling's announcement marks a significant shift toward greater transparency, responsiveness, and legal certainty at the DOL. By restoring and expanding the use of interpretation letters, the department seeks to better support employers and workers in understanding and complying with federal labor laws amid a rapidly evolving workplace environment.

