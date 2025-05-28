ARTICLE
28 May 2025

It's Time Again For Employers To File Their EEO-1 Reports

This is a reminder that the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection opened on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. All employers who have at least 100 employees and employers who are federal government contractors who have at least 50 employees are required to complete and submit an EEO-1 Report (a government form that requests information about employees' job categories, ethnicity, race, and gender) to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the U.S. Department of Labor every year. The deadline to file the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 report is Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Per the EEOC, "The collection period will not extend beyond the Tuesday, June 24, 2025 "Published Due Date" deadline. Additionally, beginning with the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection, all communications sent to filers will be electronic. No notifications about the 2024 collection will be sent to filers via postal mail. To meet this deadline, the EEOC strongly encourages eligible filers to begin the filing process as soon as possible."

Additionally, the EEOC has stated that it will not provide a "failure to file" period as offered in previous years, and employers should not expect an extension. For more information please visit here.

