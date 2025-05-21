EEOC Announces The Portal For The Collection Of The 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Is Now Open

Founded in 1901 by Harvey D. Hinman, Archibald Howard, and Thomas B. Kattell, HH&K has occupied offices in the historic Security Mutual Building since 1905.

The firm has a long tradition of public service: Senator Harvey D. Hinman was a confidant of New York Governor (later U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice) Charles Evans Hughes. Senator Hinman’s son, George L. Hinman, was a Regent of The University of the State of New York, and a personal advisor to Governor and Vice President Nelson Rockefeller.

Other HH&K attorneys have held such distinguished positions as New York State Senate Majority Leader, Minority Leader of the New York State Assembly, Trustee of the State University of New York, Surrogate’s Court Judge, and President of the New York State Bar Association.