ARTICLE
21 May 2025

EEOC Announces The Portal For The Collection Of The 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Is Now Open

HH
Hinman Howard & Kattell

Contributor

Hinman Howard & Kattell logo

Founded in 1901 by Harvey D. Hinman, Archibald Howard, and Thomas B. Kattell, HH&K has occupied offices in the historic Security Mutual Building since 1905.

The firm has a long tradition of public service: Senator Harvey D. Hinman was a confidant of New York Governor (later U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice) Charles Evans Hughes. Senator Hinman’s son, George L. Hinman, was a Regent of The University of the State of New York, and a personal advisor to Governor and Vice President Nelson Rockefeller.

Other HH&K attorneys have held such distinguished positions as New York State Senate Majority Leader, Minority Leader of the New York State Assembly, Trustee of the State University of New York, Surrogate’s Court Judge, and President of the New York State Bar Association.

Explore Firm Details
Please contact your HH&K Attorney with any questions. We will continue to keep you apprised of any further updates.
United States Employment and HR
Dawn Lanouette

Today the EEOC announced the opening of the portal for the collection of 2024 EEO-1 Component data. The portal will remain open until June 24, 2025. Per the EEOC, "updates about the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection, including the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 Instruction Booklet, may be found on the EEO-1 Component 1 dedicated website at www.eeocdata.org/eeo1."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dawn Lanouette
Dawn Lanouette
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More