Tick Tock, Tick Tock: Employers Face Final EEO-1 Component Filing Deadline

The clock is ticking for covered employers to submit EEO-1 Component 1 reports.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) opened the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection on May 20, 2025. The deadline for covered employers to file reports of workplace demographic data is Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Missing the deadline means noncompliance with federal reporting obligations.

This year's reporting process includes some important changes and reminders that employers should be aware of. This article outlines key information about the EEO-1 Component 1 filing requirements and process.

Who Must File

Under current EEOC regulations, two categories of employers are required to file annual EEO-1 Component 1 reports:

Private employers subject to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VII) with 100 or more employees; and

Federal contractors with 50 or more employees who meet certain criteria (i.e., federal contractors who are not exempt by 41 C.F.R. § 60-1.5.

Important Dates and Changes for 2024

One of the most notable changes this year is the shorter collection window. In contrast to prior years, where extensions were often granted, the June 24, 2025 deadline is considered final. EEO-1 Component 1 reports will not be accepted after this date, and employers that fail to file will be out of compliance.

Another key change: all EEOC communications will be sent electronically. No notifications will be mailed. Employers should verify that their contact information is current in the EEOC's system to avoid missing critical updates.

What Information Must Be Reported

The EEO-1 Component 1 report requires employers to provide data on:

The number of individuals employed by job category;

The sex of employees; and

The race or ethnicity of employees.

This information is collected through the EEO-1 Component 1 Online Filing System (OFS), a secure web-based data collection application.

Compliance Considerations

EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas recently reminded employers of their obligations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. She emphasized that employment decisions must not be based on an individual's race, sex, or other protected characteristics.

Importantly, EEO-1 data must not be used to make employment decisions. Title VII protections apply equally to all employees, and there is no "diversity exception" that permits intentional discrimination. Additionally, the EEOC has stated that, under recent executive orders, it will prioritize investigating claims of intentional discrimination over those based on "disparate impact."

How to Prepare for Filing

To stay on track, we recommend the following steps:

Review the instruction booklet: The 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 Instruction Booklet contains detailed filing requirements. This resource is available at eeocdata.org/eeo1 (the EEO-1 Component 1 website). The EEOC will post any updates about data collection and supplemental resource materials concerning the 2024 EEO-1 Component 1 data on the EEO-1 Component website. Gather accurate demographic data: Ensure your company's records of employee demographics are up-to-date and accurate. Check your filing status: If you're unsure whether your business is required to file, review the criteria or contact our office for guidance. Plan ahead: Given the shorter filing window and firm deadline, start preparing now to avoid compliance issues.

