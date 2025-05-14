Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025: The Latest Tips And Trends For Multistate Handbooks (Podcast)

In this installment of our Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2025 podcast series, Dee Anna Hays (shareholder, Tampa) and Lucas Asper (shareholder, Greenville), who are co-chairs of the firm's Multistate Advice and Counseling Practice Group, join Todd Duffield (shareholder, Atlanta) to discuss the latest tips and trends for multistate handbooks. Dee Anna, Lucas, and Todd touch on various state and local law-specific issues and key topics for employers' consideration, including revisiting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), leaves of absence, and reasonable accommodation policies. They also stress the importance of understanding employee monitoring and privacy limitations and employee rights to engage in protected activity under the National Labor Relations Act, a protection that extends to all employees, including those not represented by a union.

Transcript

Transcript Pending

