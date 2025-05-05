What To Do If You're Discriminated Against Due To Your Age In The Workplace

You have spent years building your skills, experience, and reputation. Yet lately, you notice younger coworkers getting promoted over you. Maybe you hear comments like "we need fresh energy" or "you might not keep up with the changes." You start feeling pushed aside—and you wonder, is this legal?

Understanding Age Discrimination in New York

Age discrimination happens when an employer treats you unfairly simply because you are 40 or older. This kind of treatment is illegal under both the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) and the New York State Human Rights Law.

Whether it's in hiring, promotions, job assignments, compensation, or terminations, age should never be a factor in how you are treated at work. If it is, you have the right to fight back—and we can help you do it.

Recognizing Signs of Age Discrimination

Age discrimination is not always obvious. It often shows up in subtle patterns of behavior, such as:

Being repeatedly passed over for promotions in favor of younger employees.

Hearing jokes, comments, or "concerns" about your age, stamina, or adaptability.

Being left out of key meetings, projects, or training opportunities.

Receiving unfairly negative performance reviews after years of good evaluations.

Facing pressure to retire or "make room for the next generation."

If any of these experiences sound familiar, it's time to start paying close attention—and to start protecting yourself.

Steps to Take If You Suspect Age Discrimination at Work

If you believe you are facing age discrimination in your workplace, taking quick and deliberate action can make all the difference:

Document Everything: Write down each incident, including dates, times, witnesses, and what was said or done. Save emails, performance reviews, and any written communication that supports your case.

Raise Your Concerns Internally: If you feel safe doing so, bring your concerns to Human Resources. Reporting the issue internally can sometimes resolve the matter—or create important documentation for your legal case.

Consult a New York Age Discrimination Lawyer: Before the situation worsens, get professional legal advice. An experienced attorney can help you understand your options, protect your rights, and take strategic steps toward justice.

