Ohio Will Allow Employers To Electronically Post Certain Workplace Labor And Employment Notices

On April 21, 2025, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill (SB) 33, which will allow Ohio employers to post certain labor law notices "on the internet in a manner that is accessible to the employer's employees" in lieu of posting them in the physical workplace.

Quick Hits

Specifically, SB 33 applies to workplace postings required by the following Ohio laws:

Minor Labor Law (section 4109.08, abstract only)

Minimum Fair Wage Standards Law

Anti-Discrimination and Civil Rights Law

Prevailing Wage Law

Workers' Compensation Law (sections 4123.54 and 4123.83)

Public Employment Risk Reduction Program Law

Newly enacted SB 33 will take effect ninety-one days after the law is filed with the Ohio Secretary of State's Office (an event that has not yet occurred). We anticipate that the law will take effect sometime in July 2025. SB 33 does not alter or change any existing workplace posting obligations under federal law and applies only to Ohio's workplace posting requirements.

SB 33 is a welcome change for Ohio employers and represents a shift in the law to coincide with ever-increasing digital, remote, and hybrid working environments. Other states are likely to follow Ohio's lead.

