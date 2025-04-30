Strengthening Probationary Periods In The Federal Service (Trump EO Tracker)

The Order institutes a new Civil Service Rule XI to ensure agencies effectively utilize probationary and trial periods. Civil Service Rule XI supersedes subpart H and requires agencies to affirmatively determine that the continued employment of individuals serving probationary or trial periods would benefit the federal service before the appointment is finalized. Civil Service Rule II is amended by removing section 2.4 of part 2 of title 5, Code of Federal Regulations. The rule determines the meaning of a probationary and trial period and sets guidance for assessment at the end of the trial or probationary period. At the completion of the period, the employee will either be terminated from their agency or certified as an appointment that advances public interest. The Order is effective immediately, and the requirements will become effective 90 days from April 24, 2025.

