ARTICLE
30 April 2025

Strengthening Probationary Periods In The Federal Service (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
The Order institutes a new Civil Service Rule XI to ensure agencies effectively utilize probationary and trial periods. Civil Service Rule XI supersedes subpart H...
United States Employment and HR
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Order institutes a new Civil Service Rule XI to ensure agencies effectively utilize probationary and trial periods. Civil Service Rule XI supersedes subpart H and requires agencies to affirmatively determine that the continued employment of individuals serving probationary or trial periods would benefit the federal service before the appointment is finalized. Civil Service Rule II is amended by removing section 2.4 of part 2 of title 5, Code of Federal Regulations. The rule determines the meaning of a probationary and trial period and sets guidance for assessment at the end of the trial or probationary period. At the completion of the period, the employee will either be terminated from their agency or certified as an appointment that advances public interest. The Order is effective immediately, and the requirements will become effective 90 days from April 24, 2025.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More