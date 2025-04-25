April 2025 Employer Regulatory And Legislative Update (Video)

This regulatory and legislative update covers issues involving the Affordable Care Act, Medicare Mandatory Reporting, sick/family leave legislation, and more.

Happy Birthday, Affordable Care Act!

March 23 marked the 15th birthday of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Medicare Mandatory Reporting

As a reminder, service providers and third-party administrators (TPAs) must comply with mandatory Medicare reporting requirements to ensure Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) rules are followed.

On the Topic of Medicare

It's a good time to revisit how Medicare interacts with employer-provided health coverage.

Missouri Earned Paid Sick Time—an Ongoing Saga

The Missouri Earned Paid Sick Time law is scheduled to take effect May 1.

Michigan Updates Sick Leave Workplace Poster

As mentioned in last month's Benefit Beat, Michigan's Earned Sick Time Act is in effect.

MD PFL, When, Oh When Will It Begin?

The Maryland Paid Family Leave law is scheduled to begin funding on July 1, 2025, with benefits set to begin one year later.

2026 Massachusetts MCC Standards Issued

Massachusetts has issued its minimum creditable coverage (MCC) standards for the 2026 tax year.

