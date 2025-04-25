April 2025 Employer Regulatory And Legislative Update (Video)

This regulatory and legislative update covers issues involving the Affordable Care Act, Medicare Mandatory Reporting, sick/family leave legislation, and more.
Happy Birthday, Affordable Care Act!
March 23 marked the 15th birthday of the Affordable Care Act
(ACA).
Learn More
Medicare Mandatory Reporting
As a reminder, service providers and third-party administrators
(TPAs) must comply with mandatory Medicare reporting requirements
to ensure Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) rules are followed.
Learn More
On the Topic of Medicare
It's a good time to revisit how Medicare interacts with
employer-provided health coverage.
Learn More
Missouri Earned Paid Sick Time—an Ongoing Saga
The Missouri Earned Paid Sick Time law is scheduled to take
effect May 1.
Learn More
Michigan Updates Sick Leave Workplace Poster
As mentioned in last month's Benefit Beat, Michigan's
Earned Sick Time Act is in effect.
Learn More
MD PFL, When, Oh When Will It Begin?
The Maryland Paid Family Leave law is scheduled to begin funding
on July 1, 2025, with benefits set to begin one year later.
Learn More
2026 Massachusetts MCC Standards Issued
Massachusetts has issued its minimum creditable coverage (MCC)
standards for the 2026 tax year.
Learn More
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.