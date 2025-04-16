New Dates Announced For Maryland's Delayed FAMLI Program

Takeaway

The Maryland General Assembly passed a final bill on Apr. 7, 2025, postponing the implementation dates for Maryland's Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. The governor is expected to approve the bill soon, after which the Maryland Department of Labor (MDOL) will start revising the proposed regulations.

The new implementation timeline is as follows:

Payroll deductions by employers will begin Jan. 1, 2027

Leave benefits will become available to eligible employees starting Jan. 3, 2028

This postponement follows the MDOL's proposal in February 2025 to delay implementation. FAMLI was initially scheduled to roll out this year and next, with payroll deductions starting on July 1, 2025, and benefits becoming available on July 1, 2026. In a notice sent to FAMLI stakeholders, the change was attributed to "the unprecedented level of uncertainty resulting from recent federal action."

