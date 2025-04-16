ARTICLE
16 April 2025

New Dates Announced For Maryland's Delayed FAMLI Program

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
The Maryland General Assembly passed a final bill on Apr. 7, 2025, postponing the implementation dates for Maryland's Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program.
United States Maryland Employment and HR
Kathleen A. McGinley and Ashley Woozley

Takeaway

  • Payroll deductions will begin 01.01.27, with leave benefits availability slated for 01.03.28.

Related links

Article

The Maryland General Assembly passed a final bill on Apr. 7, 2025, postponing the implementation dates for Maryland's Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. The governor is expected to approve the bill soon, after which the Maryland Department of Labor (MDOL) will start revising the proposed regulations.

The new implementation timeline is as follows:

  • Payroll deductions by employers will begin Jan. 1, 2027
  • Leave benefits will become available to eligible employees starting Jan. 3, 2028

This postponement follows the MDOL's proposal in February 2025 to delay implementation. FAMLI was initially scheduled to roll out this year and next, with payroll deductions starting on July 1, 2025, and benefits becoming available on July 1, 2026. In a notice sent to FAMLI stakeholders, the change was attributed to "the unprecedented level of uncertainty resulting from recent federal action."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kathleen A. McGinley
Kathleen A. McGinley
Photo of Ashley Woozley
Ashley Woozley
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More