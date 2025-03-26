ARTICLE
26 March 2025

L&E Global Webinar Series: 2025 Looking Ahead In Argentina And Brazil

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
This webinar will focus on the significant labor and employment challenges in 2025 in Argentina and Brazil. We'll also address your questions to prepare you for 2025.
Worldwide Employment and HR
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Details

March 19, 2025 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM EST

Register to view recording.

This webinar will focus on the significant labor and employment challenges in 2025 in Argentina and Brazil. We'll also address your questions to prepare you for 2025.

We invite you to the complete L&E Global webinar series. The webinars will be presented regionally, enabling us to compare developments in neighboring countries.

Follow L&E Global on LinkedIn to stay informed about global legal developments.

Speakers
Nicolas Grandi (Allende & Brea, Argentina)
Gabriela Lima (TozziniFreire, Brazil)

Contact Us for More Information

Please contact Pascal Aarden at pascal.aarden@leglobal.law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Jackson Lewis P.C.
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More