ARTICLE
12 March 2025

Workforce Management Becomes Driving Force In Retail And Multi-Unit Operations Due To Minimum Wage Pressures

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
With nearly half of the U.S. experiencing rising minimum wages in 2025, retailers and multi-unit businesses face cost headwinds that require exceptional operational efficiency, workforce optimization...
United States Employment and HR
Eugene Kim,Keith Jelinek,John Frehse
+1 Authors

With nearly half of the U.S. experiencing rising minimum wages in 2025, retailers and multi-unit businesses face cost headwinds that require exceptional operational efficiency, workforce optimization, and strategic investments in technology and automation. While higher wages can boost consumer spending and potentially aid employment overall, they undoubtedly put pressure on operations and the bottom line. In 2025, rising minimum wages will challenge multi-unit businesses to optimize operations and manage their workforce efficiently.

Ankura offers strategic solutions in labor allocation, process improvement, and technology investment to navigate this cost landscape. Read our report on the evolving business environment and how Ankura can deliver expert guidance in enhancing productivity and maintaining profitability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Eugene Kim
Eugene Kim
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
Photo of Rick Maicki
Rick Maicki
Photo of John Frehse
John Frehse
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More