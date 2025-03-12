Workforce Management Becomes Driving Force In Retail And Multi-Unit Operations Due To Minimum Wage Pressures

With nearly half of the U.S. experiencing rising minimum wages in 2025, retailers and multi-unit businesses face cost headwinds that require exceptional operational efficiency, workforce optimization, and strategic investments in technology and automation. While higher wages can boost consumer spending and potentially aid employment overall, they undoubtedly put pressure on operations and the bottom line. In 2025, rising minimum wages will challenge multi-unit businesses to optimize operations and manage their workforce efficiently.

Ankura offers strategic solutions in labor allocation, process improvement, and technology investment to navigate this cost landscape. Read our report on the evolving business environment and how Ankura can deliver expert guidance in enhancing productivity and maintaining profitability.

