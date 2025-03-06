California Governor's Executive Order On Disaster Unemployment Assistance For Child Care Providers In Los Angeles

On February 11, 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to support childcare providers impacted by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. This order ensures that those affected are aware of their eligibility for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) and receive the necessary support to apply.

In addition to supporting individual workers, the EDD offers several disaster-related services to employers affected by emergencies. These services are designed to provide financial relief and support business continuity during challenging times.

Employers directly impacted by a disaster can request up to a two-month extension to file their state payroll reports and deposit payroll taxes without penalty or interest.

The EDD collaborates with Local Assistance Centers and Disaster Recovery Centers established by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) or federal authorities to provide comprehensive support to affected businesses.

Employers can also access information about Disability Insurance (DI) and Paid Family Leave (PFL) benefits for their eligible workers, ensuring that employees who are unable to work due to disaster-related reasons receive the necessary financial support.

