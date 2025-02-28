ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Maryland DOL Proposes Delaying FAMLI Program

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

United States Maryland Employment and HR
Kathleen A. McGinley and Ashley Woozley

The Maryland Department of Labor is proposing delaying implementation of the Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. Under the new recommended plan, payroll deductions would begin January 1, 2027 and benefits would become available on January 1, 2028. This proposed change will need to be approved by the General Assembly. In light of the anticipated delay, MDOL will halt any previously announced regulatory timelines for FAMLI. Read more about the potential delays here: Delays Ahead: Maryland DOL Proposes Pushing Back FAMLI Program Implementation by 18 Months.

Authors
Photo of Kathleen A. McGinley
Kathleen A. McGinley
Photo of Ashley Woozley
Ashley Woozley
