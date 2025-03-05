ARTICLE
5 March 2025

Recent Executive Orders' Impact On The EEOC

KM
Keating, Meuthing & Klekamp

Contributor

Keating, Meuthing & Klekamp logo

Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 130 lawyers in Cincinnati, Ohio. We deliver sophisticated legal solutions to individuals and businesses of all sizes — from start-up companies to Fortune 50 corporations. While the firm has primarily built its reputation in the tri-state area, including Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, our unwavering client-first approach has helped us establish a national and international presence.

Since 1954, KMK Law has been a pillar of the Cincinnati community. The attorneys and staff at KMK Law have dedicated themselves to serving as trusted advisors for private and public companies, nonprofits, charity-focused organizations, and individuals from every walk of life. Whether our counsel is to a multi-billion dollar company, or an individual working to make sure their life’s work is protected for their family and the organizations they support, we are proud and honored to help those clients achieve their aspirations, every time.

Explore Firm Details
Recent executive orders have caused the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to abandon litigation and guidance on LGBTQ+ protections and other areas that were priorities during the Biden administration.
United States Employment and HR
Christopher Jones and Mianda K. Bashala

Recent executive orders have caused the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to abandon litigation and guidance on LGBTQ+ protections and other areas that were priorities during the Biden administration.

LGBTQ+ Issues

On his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government to define "sex" as only male or female and for that to be reflected on official government documents such as passports, policies, and federal prison assignments. The Order also directs federal agencies to use the term "sex" instead of "gender" and to remove statements, policies, and communications that "promote gender ideology." The order further requires federal agencies to give effect to the order's definitions when applying their statutes, regulations, and guidance.

In response to the order, the EEOC has taken several steps including:

  • Instituting plans to rescind its 2024 harassment guidance directing employers to allow employees to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.
  • Removing non-binary gender markers from bias charge intake forms.
  • Moving to dismiss pending federal court cases involving "deadnaming," "misgendering," and harassment based on gender identity.

Artificial Intelligence and Discrimination Issues

Another recent executive order signed by President Trump involves developing artificial intelligence ("AI") "free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas." This order impacts new EEOC guidance regarding the use of AI by employers in hiring practices. Recent changes seen in this area include:

  • The EEOC has deleted from its website guidelines that outlined employer AI bias risks.
  • The EEOC has removed its 2023 technical assistance document that provided that the use of algorithmic hiring software and HR tools can lead to disparate impact discrimination in hiring practices.
  • The EEOC is currently reviewing its guidelines that suggested an employer can be responsible under Title VII for using discriminatory AI.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and Related Issues

In 2024, the EEOC issued its final rule implementing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act ("PWFA"). The PWFA requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for an employee or applicant's known limitations relating to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Because of its inclusion of abortion protections, the final rule led to several legal challenges.

Though President Trump has not commented or released an executive order directly impacting the PWFA or the final rule, EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas voted against the final rule in 2024. We expect Lucas to re-evaluate or request a rescission of the final rule in the near future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher Jones
Christopher Jones
Photo of Mianda K. Bashala
Mianda K. Bashala
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More