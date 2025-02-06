Saint Paul, Minnesota Enacts "Wage Theft" Ordinance

Beginning January 1, 2025, the City of St. Paul, Minnesota's Wage Theft Ordinance went into effect. The Ordinance largely incorporates the State of Minnesota's existing wage theft legislation. However, similar to the Minneapolis Wage Theft Prevention Ordinance, effective in 2020, the City of St. Paul's new Ordinance contains additional employer obligations for employers with employees working within the geographic boundaries of the City of St. Paul.

Employee Notice Information Required

Minnesota state law requires employers to provide detailed information, in writing, to Minnesota employees at the start of their employment and provide written notice of related changes to employees during employment. As of January 1, 2025, pursuant to Ordinance the notice for covered St. Paul employees must contain the following additional information:

The date on which employment is to begin;

A notice of the City of St. Paul's minimum wage rates and an employee's entitlement to such rates;

If applicable to the employee, a statement that the sharing of gratuity is voluntary; and

The overtime policy applicable to the employee's position, if any, including when overtime must be paid and at what rate[s].

Under the Ordinance, employers may provide the information in the notice by reference to an employee handbook, collective bargaining agreement, or similar document, provided the employee is directed to the specific sections in which such information is contained.

In addition to providing the notice to all new hires, employers must provide the notice to all current, covered employees starting January 1, 2025, if the employer has not already provided the information contained in the notice to the employee. Similar to the state notice, the St. Paul notice must be signed by the employee and any change must be provided to the employee in writing before the change takes effect. Per the Ordinance, however, employers must additionally retain a copy of the initial notice as well as any written changes and records of when the employee received the notice(s).

Employers must provide employees with the notice in the language previously used for communication, or in a different language if the employer is aware the employee prefers it, as long as the Department has published notices in that language.

New Notice Poster Requirements

Annually, employers are required to notify employees of their right under the Ordinance. Employers are also required to post a notice of employees' rights at the workplace/jobsite, in English and any language spoken by employees at the workplace/jobsite. Where the notice cannot be placed at the workplace/jobsite, employers may satisfy their obligations under the Ordinance by providing physical or electronic copies to each employee or posting the notice of rights on a web or app-based platform.

Additionally, employers must include a notice of employee rights in any handbook provided to employees.

Employers should assess their compliance obligations under the Ordinance and revise any existing handbooks and notices accordingly.

