Operating Through Emergencies And Natural Disasters

No matter how much advance warning is provided or experience garnered, employers and employees are often caught off guard by the devastation and uncertainty natural disasters create. Whether wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, flooding, or even global pandemics, disasters have the capacity to disrupt ordinary life for the short and long term. Employers often need to address several employment-related concerns when such emergencies arise. While not all-encompassing, this Littler Report highlights some common workplace issues natural disasters generate.

WAGE AND HOUR IMPLICATIONS

There are several payroll-related concerns that can be triggered by a disaster or inclement weather event. We begin with a refresher on who must get paid when operations are shuttered. Employers should be aware that additional laws—particularly at the state and local levels—may be in play.

Non-Exempt Employees . Under the FLSA, non-exempt workers must be paid only for the time they work. As a result, employers need not compensate non-exempt employees who are not working because of an emergency. It does not matter whether the absence is based on the employer's decision to close or the employee's decision to stay home or evacuate.



There may be exceptions during a weather or other natural event for waiting time, or on-call time. The FLSA considers employees to be "on call" if they must remain on the employer's premises and are unable to use their time for their own purposes. State laws may address this question as well. Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi, for example, do not have any additional on-call provisions. Other states— such as California, Massachusetts, Minnesota and New Jersey—have guidance on this topic that may be relevant.



Employers should remember that they must pay non-exempt employees for performing any work remotely, even if the employee did not have express permission to work from home. To help minimize risk, and to the extent they have not already done so, employers should implement and enforce a clear time and attendance policy that, among other things, requires non-exempt employees to accurately record all time worked. Employers in some states, including California, will also be liable for any expenses reasonably incurred in working remotely by both exempt and non-exempt employees.





Barring any state law or overly restrictive company policy to the contrary, exempt employees may be required to use accrued leave or vacation time (in full or partial days) for their absences, including if the worksite is closed. While it might not be a popular move, an employer can direct exempt employees to take paid time off for the closure, pursuant to the employer's bona fide leave or vacation policy. If an employee does not earn or does not have any available leave time, the employee is entitled to their full guaranteed salary if the employer decides to close.



On the other hand, if an employer is open for business, an exempt employee who elects to stay home due to the disaster situation is considered absent for personal reasons. In lieu of paying salary, an employer with a bona fide leave or vacation policy may require the employee to use their accrued paid time off to cover the absence. If permitted by state law, leave time in this circumstance may be taken in full or partial days.





Even in states (like Florida) that do not have specific laws on point, local payroll processing delays may affect employees in other jurisdictions as well. Employers should be mindful of requirements wherever employees are located and respond accordingly. For example, if the timely payment of wages to employees in California is compromised by a flood elsewhere, an employer may be subject to monetary penalties under California's labor code. Notice of any delays should be made in writing, as soon as practicable, and is warranted particularly where employees are on direct deposit and might otherwise write checks against anticipated deposits. Open and ongoing communication with employees about wages, scheduling, and related matters is recommended throughout the recovery. A sample Notice of Payroll Delay is included at the end of this Littler Report, within the Practical Materials section.





Employers should take steps to properly document any pay advancements to avoid any future questions of deductions in future wages that may result from any advancements. The voluntary payment of wages should be reported and treated as wages for tax purposes.

NATURAL DISASTERS

Notice for Changes to Payday or Pay Rate

LEAVES OF ABSENCE & RELATED ISSUES

Employees may need to take leave from work to deal with the ramifications of the natural disaster. While this section summarizes the more common types of leave and related topics, please be aware that additional laws—particularly at the state and local levels—may come into play.

Family and Medical Leave . Employees who have suffered a serious injury or illness resulting from the disaster—or who have a family member who did—may be entitled to leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). State or local family and medical leave laws may also apply to certain employees. Even if not covered by federal, state, or local laws providing for time off for illness, an employee may qualify for sick or other leave under a company policy or collective bargaining agreement. As such, it is important to remind front-line managers and supervisors of governing policies on this subject and their possible application during this time period.

Volunteer Emergency Responder Leave. Over 30 states protect employees who serve as volunteer emergency responders and are called into action during natural disasters. These laws often cover volunteer firefighters, emergency medical personnel, or volunteer rescue workers, though some are limited in the specific volunteer responder services that they address. When faced with employee requests to take time off to assist with relief and rescue efforts, employers should take care to confirm whether the requested relief is related to volunteer first responder duties so that they can appropriately determine employees' leave and reinstatement rights. In some states, employers may require documentation from the relevant department, certifying the need for the employee's assistance. These laws also prohibit retaliation against an employee because of their absence due to serving as a qualifying emergency responder.





What leave can be donated may vary from state to state. For example, different states have different rules regarding an employee's right to different kinds of leave—whether accrued, earned or unearned, or whether vacation pay, sick pay or generic "paid time off." Thus, what may be donated to a leave-sharing plan may also vary from state to state. To the extent an employer provides only sick leave to benefit employees who are sick and does not provide for cashing out of sick leave upon termination, an employer will probably want to limit donations from available sick time to avoid claims that "unvested" sick leave is effectively vested.



Generally, the employee seeking to draw from the leave bank must provide the employer with a written application describing the need for such leave. Once the employer approves the application, the employee is eligible to receive additional leave, usually paid at their normal compensation rate, once their own accrued leave has been exhausted. In an IRS-eligible leave- sharing plan, special tax treatment applies to leave donors, recipients, and the employer.





An employer-sponsored leave-sharing program for major disasters must comport with the following requirements:

The plan must allow a leave donor to deposit unused accrued leave in an employer-sponsored leave bank for the benefit of other employees who have been adversely affected by a major disaster. An employee is considered adversely affected if the disaster has caused severe hardship to the employee or family member that requires the employee to be absent from work. The plan does not allow a donor to specify a particular recipient of their donated leave. The amount of leave donated in a year may not exceed the maximum amount of leave that an employee normally accrues during that year. A leave recipient may receive paid leave from the leave bank at the recipient's normal compensation rate. The plan must provide a reasonable limit on the period of time after the disaster has occurred, during which leave may be donated and received from the leave bank, based on the severity of the disaster. A recipient may not receive cash in lieu of using the paid leave received. The employer must make a reasonable determination of the amount of leave a recipient may receive. Leave deposited on account of a particular disaster may be used by only those employees affected by that disaster. In addition, any donated leave that has not been used by recipients by the end of the specified time must be returned to the donor within a reasonable time so that the donor may use the leave, except in the event the amount is so small as to make accounting for it unreasonable or impractical. The amount of leave returned must be in the same proportion as the leave donated.

A sample Disaster Leave Sharing Policy is included within the Practical Materials section.

Disaster response can involve numerous benefits and tax-related issues. Programs intended to benefit employees affected by the storm can be implemented by employers and/or may require employers to undertake administrative duties. While this Littler Report briefly addresses certain programs regulated by federal law, state laws may affect these options as well.

Qualified Disaster Payments . Internal Revenue Code § 139 permits an employer to make a payment to an employee that constitutes "a qualified disaster relief payment," without any income or payroll tax withholding or consequences. Such payments include any amount paid to or for the benefit of an individual to reimburse or pay reasonable and necessary personal, family, living, or funeral expenses incurred as a result of a "qualified disaster," or to reimburse or pay reasonable and necessary expenses incurred for the repair or rehabilitation of a personal residence or its contents. A "qualified disaster" is generally declared by the president of the United States.

If those criteria are satisfied, the charity's payments to the employer-sponsor's workers and their families are treated as charitable and are not deemed compensation to the recipient-employee.

Going forward, companies renewing insurance policies of all kinds should confirm the availability of benefits for natural disasters and or other catastrophic events, including what benefits or coverages are excluded.

