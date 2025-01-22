The Year Ahead 2025: Wage And Hour Considerations

While many anticipate a more business-friendly administration, the appointment of a seemingly pro-labor Republican as Labor Secretary and President Trump's populist instincts could make it hard to predict what the year ahead will bring for wage and hour law.

Start-of-the-Year Status

Minimum salary for EAP exemptions

Vacated.

DOL has filed an appeal.

Independent contractor rule

Several lawsuits pending.

Trump Administration may restore regulations his DOL previously issued.

80-20 regulation for tipped employees

Vacated.

Employees will still seek to impose it, or some version of it, as a valid interpretation of the statutory language permitting a tip credit.

Federal contractors

Minimum wage mandate for federal contractors valid, for now, in most jurisdictions.

Trump executive order likely imminent.

What to Watch

Congressional weigh-in on Trump's campaign promises: No tax on tips or overtime? Comp time for private employees? Overtime determined based on an 80-hour cycle?

Labor Secretary nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer: The degree to which she will be a wild card. Will DOL shift focus from enforcement actions to education and job creation?

Wage and hour collective actions: Procedural shifting sands. Erosion of "conditional" certification. Bristol-Myers reins in nationwide collectives.

Enforcement + litigation: The extent to which the locus shifts to the states.

The Year Ahead 2025: Back to the Future for Core Wage and Hour Concerns

Hosts: Justin R. Barnes, Principal and Wage and Hour Co-Leader, and Eric R. Magnus, Principal and Class Actions and Complex Litigation Co-Leader

"A corollary to the populist instincts of president-to-be Trump [i.e., his possible support for some increase to the federal minimum wage] is this issue about removing taxes on tips. This is something that could certainly happen in 2025 — and it would be the most important effect on the wage and hour practice in the entire time I have been practicing in this area."

Listen to the podcast

