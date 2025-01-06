December Tip Of The Month: New York Enacts Paid Prenatal Leave Law

As discussed in our May Tip of the Month, beginning January 1, 2025, New York employers will be required to provide their employees with 20 hours of paid prenatal leave each year.
Importantly, New York's prenatal leave requirement is in addition to, and separate from, existing paid sick leave and family leave allotments. Prenatal leave may be used only by employees directly receiving prenatal healthcare services, for matters including physical examinations, fertility treatments, medical procedures, monitoring and testing, and discussions with a healthcare provider related to the pregnancy. The law does not extend to postnatal or postpartum treatments.
