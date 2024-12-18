ARTICLE
18 December 2024

Podcast Season 3, Episode 2 Now Available: Fair Labor Standards Act

Join host Dan Schwartz and Sarah Westby, partners at Shipman & Goodwin, as they delve into the latest wage and hour regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
Daniel A. Schwartz and Sarah A. Westby
Join host Dan Schwartz and Sarah Westby, partners at Shipman & Goodwin, as they delve into the latest wage and hour regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). This episode explores the implications of a federal court ruling that struck down recent DOL salary threshold increases, what it means for employers, and how businesses can navigate compliance amidst evolving rules. Discover practical insights and strategies to manage workforce morale, stay aligned with state and federal laws, and anticipate future regulatory changes.

