17 December 2024

Nuclear Verdicts Hit Trade Secrets

A Massachusetts federal jury awarded $452 million against a South Korean company after concluding it had stolen secrets related to a wearable insulin patch.
Thomas P. Hubert and P.J. Kee

A Massachusetts federal jury awarded $452 million against a South Korean company after concluding it had stolen secrets related to a wearable insulin patch. Nuclear verdicts are determined as ones that exceed $10 million have grown over recent years.

While the recent nuclear verdicts have mainly been in personal injury situations, this highlights risks associated with theft of trade secret information. This also highlights the need to perform internal audits on protection of sensitive information. A key to protecting valuable information is taking proactive steps to restrict access to certain proprietary information, including designs of products not readily available in the public setting.

The verdict is the latest so-called nuclear verdictin the trade secret space to reach hundreds of millions of dollars in damages in recent years.

