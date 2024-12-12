Top Five Labor Law Developments For November 2024

- The National Labor Relations Board prohibited employers
from holding mandatory “captive audience” meetings,
overturning long-standing precedent. 373 NLRB No. 136 (Nov.
13, 2024). The decision prohibits employers from requiring
employees to attend meetings where the employer expresses views on
unionization, citing the coercive nature of such meetings. However,
the decision provides a “safe harbor” for employers,
allowing them to hold voluntary meetings if they inform employees
reasonably in advance of the meeting that attendance is voluntary,
failure to attend or leaving the meeting will not result in any
adverse consequences, and the employer will not keep records of
employee attendance. The new standard applies only to future cases,
not retroactively. While some states have previously enacted
broader laws restricting captive audience meetings, litigation is
pending as to whether federal law preempts state laws on the
matter.
- The Board established a new standard to determine the
legality of employer statements about the general consequences of
unionization. 373 NLRB No. 135 (Nov. 8, 2024). Under the prior
standard, employer statements (such as those predicting the
negative impact unionization will have on employees' ability
to directly address issues with their employer) were categorically
lawful. Under the new standard, the Board will use a case-specific
approach to determine if predictive statements are unlawfully
coercive. Because the Board will more closely scrutinize employer
predictions about the impact of unionization on the
employer-employee relationship, employers must carefully phrase
their campaign statements and base them on objective facts beyond
their control. The new standard does not apply retroactively.
- The Board's 2025 composition remains uncertain as the
U.S. Senate has not confirmed President Joe Biden's nominees
for two vacancies on the Board. The current Board has a 3-1
Democratic majority. President Biden renominated Board Chair Lauren
McFerran (whose term expires on Dec. 16) for a third term and
nominated Joseph L. Ditelberg to fill the vacant Republican seat.
If they are confirmed, the Board will maintain a Democratic
majority until at least August 2026. If President Biden's
nominations are not confirmed before President-Elect Donald Trump
takes office, the Board will likely shift to a Republican majority
much earlier during his term and potentially return to more
employer-friendly standards and rules.
- The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled
it lacked jurisdiction to hear an employer's Seventh
Amendment (right to a jury trial) and separation of powers
challenges to the Board's structure; the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Second Circuit is set to rule on similar
constitutional arguments. VHS Acquisition Subsidiary No. 7 v.
NLRB, 1:24-cv-02577 (D.D.C. Nov. 17, 2024). The district court
determined that the National Labor Relations Act's exclusive
review scheme precluded its jurisdiction, ruling the employer must
seek review through the Board and then the Circuit Courts of
Appeal. The court found, however, it could hear the
employer's challenge to Board administrative law
judges' (ALJs') removal restrictions. Arguments
challenging the Board's constitutionality have gained steam
in recent months across federal courts. The Second Circuit, for
instance, will soon issue a ruling on whether the Board's
case against an employer should be stayed because of similar
constitutional concerns over ALJs' removal restrictions. To
date, employers have only been successful on these arguments within
the Fifth Circuit.
- The Board's Brooklyn regional office reached a settlement agreement requiring an employer to rescind “stay-or-pay” contracts or training repayment agreement provisions (TRAPs). Maxwell Plumb Mechanical Corp., 29-CA-322703 (Nov. 5, 2024). Pursuant to the settlement, the company must stop enforcing “stay-or-pay” contracts, wherein new employees must repay a company's training costs if they quit before a specified timeframe, and ensure supervisors attend training on employee rights. The company also must reinstate three terminated employees and pay them $81,000 in compensation. The settlement follows Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo's May 2023 memo urging the Board to restrict certain non-compete agreements and her subsequent October 2024 memo declaring stay-or-pay agreements and TRAPs unlawful.
