25 November 2024

California Voters Reject Minimum Wage Increase

United States California Employment and HR
This election cycle, California voters rejected the minimum wage initiative Proposition 32 (Prop 32). The initiative would have provided a stair-step increase in statewide minimum wage from $16 an hour to $18 an hour by 2026. Without Prop 32, California's state minimum wage will increase to only $16.50 an hour, as announced on August 1, 2024.

California employers should prepare for the increase starting January 1, 2025.

