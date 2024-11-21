California Minimum Wage Initiative Still Undecided

The fate of California Proposition 32 (Prop 32) remains undecided as votes are still being counted. Prop 32 addressed whether California's minimum wage would increase starting January 1, 2025. If passed, the minimum wage initiative, as previously reported here, would stair-step increase the statewide minimum wage from $16 an hour to $18 an hour by 2026. If Prop 32 does not pass, as announced on August 1, 2024, California's state minimum wage will increase to $16.50 per hour on January 1, 2025. The ballot initiative would not change any local minimum wage requirements (described here) or any industry-specific minimum wages, like the higher minimum wage requirements for fast food restaurant employees (described here) or healthcare workers (described here).

California employers should monitor the results of this proposition.

