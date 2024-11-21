ARTICLE
21 November 2024

California Minimum Wage Initiative Still Undecided

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
The fate of California Proposition 32 (Prop 32) remains undecided as votes are still being counted. Prop 32 addressed whether California's minimum wage would increase starting January 1, 2025.
United States California Employment and HR
Photo of Jill L. Ripke
Photo of Elizabeth Holland
Authors

The fate of California Proposition 32 (Prop 32) remains undecided as votes are still being counted. Prop 32 addressed whether California's minimum wage would increase starting January 1, 2025. If passed, the minimum wage initiative, as previously reported here, would stair-step increase the statewide minimum wage from $16 an hour to $18 an hour by 2026. If Prop 32 does not pass, as announced on August 1, 2024, California's state minimum wage will increase to $16.50 per hour on January 1, 2025. The ballot initiative would not change any local minimum wage requirements (described here) or any industry-specific minimum wages, like the higher minimum wage requirements for fast food restaurant employees (described here) or healthcare workers (described here).

California employers should monitor the results of this proposition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jill L. Ripke
Jill L. Ripke
Photo of Elizabeth Holland
Elizabeth Holland
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More