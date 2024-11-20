ARTICLE
20 November 2024

Federal Court Rules 2024 DOL Overtime Rule Is Unlawful

FL
Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba

Contributor

Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba logo

Since 1988, Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba (FLB) has fostered growth in the Lehigh Valley, starting with a focus on land use, corporate law, healthcare, and estate planning. Over time, the firm expanded its services to include mergers & acquisitions, employment law, and tax assessment, reflecting the region's growth. Recognized as a Top Workplace in The Morning Call's list for small employers, FLB is praised for its family-oriented and employee-friendly culture. The firm’s founding partners bring complementary strengths, creating a dynamic team that addresses complex legal challenges. FLB serves a diverse clientele, including businesses, healthcare institutions, and nonprofit organizations, with a commitment to integrity and individualized attention.

Explore Firm Details
On Friday, November 15, 2024, a federal judge in Texas struck down the 2024 U.S. Department of Labor Rule that substantially increased the minimum...
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Jacob M. Sitman
Authors

On Friday, November 15, 2024, a federal judge in Texas struck down the 2024 U.S. Department of Labor Rule that substantially increased the minimum salary thresholds for employees to qualify as exempt from overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA"). Under the FLSA, employees are exempt from overtime if they perform bona fide executive, administrative, or professional duties, and are paid at least a minimum designated salary. Most employers have already implemented the first phase of the increase in July, and have prepared to implement the next increase scheduled for January 2025, and automatic increases tied to inflation every three (3) years. Now, as a result of the court decision, the minimum salary increases under the 2024 Rule have, effectively, been scrapped. This is not the first time the Department of Labor tried, unsuccessfully, to increase the minimum overtime salary threshold – the court previously struck down a Rule issued by the Department in 2016 to increase the threshold.

The 2024 DOL Overtime Rule increased the minimum annual salary threshold, effective July 1, 2024, from $35,568 to $43,888. The next salary threshold was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2025, and rise to $58,656. After that, subsequent automatic increases were slated to take effect every three (3) years, based on inflation data.

However, the court struck down the 2024 Rule, finding that the Department of Labor did not have the statutory authority to mandate the minimum salary thresholds. The court explained that, "[a]s was true of the 2016 Rule, the minimum salary level imposed by the 2024 Rule 'effectively eliminates' consideration of whether an employee performs 'bona fide executive, administrative, or professional capacity' duties in favor of what amounts to a salary-only test."

The court decision has nationwide effect.

The Department of Labor has the right to appeal the decision. However, given the upcoming change of administration resulting from this month's election, it is uncertain whether the Department of Labor will appeal the decision and whether an appeal would prove successful.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jacob M. Sitman
Jacob M. Sitman
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More