Logistically Speaking - Hot Sheet Week 44

Fed Inflation Data Points to Slower Pace of Rate Cuts

The Federal Reserve's core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, a key inflation metric, rose by 0.3% in September, marking the largest monthly increase since April and suggesting a slower pace for future interest rate cuts. Year-over-year, core inflation reached 2.7%, while overall inflation stood at 2.1%, aligning closely with the Fed's 2% target. The uptick in inflation-adjusted consumer spending, which rose 0.4%, reflects strong wage growth, although the savings rate dropped to 4.6%, the lowest since 2023. Thursday's inflation data and resilient consumer spending reinforce the likelihood of a cautious Fed approach toward additional rate cuts following a potential second reduction in November.

Further data reveal lingering inflation pressures in both goods and services, with services excluding housing and energy accelerating by 0.3%. Rising wages supported consumer spending, yet real disposable income increased modestly by 0.1% after adjusting for inflation. In tandem with this inflation report, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted a slower employment cost index increase, the smallest since 2021, signaling a moderating labor market. The recent economic indicators reflect a complex economic landscape, balancing steady consumer demand with lingering inflation ahead of the November presidential election. (Source: https://www.bloomberg.com)

Companies Seeing Upturn in Freight Rates

Trucking companies like XPO and Werner Enterprises, facing a weak freight market, anticipate a rate increase as the year progresses into 2025. XPO reported an improvement in earnings, supported by stronger freight rates, with third-quarter net income rising to $95 million. XPO's North American less-than-truckload (LTL) segment saw a 1.9% revenue boost, aided by a nearly 6.7% rise in yield, allowing for a 6.6% increase in revenue per shipment. XPO also benefited from acquiring terminals from the defunct Yellow, positioning the company with excess capacity to leverage future demand cycles.

Werner Enterprises, another major player in truckload transport, noted signs of market improvement with some contractual rate gains and reduced market capacity. CEO Derek Leathers highlighted optimism for an incremental lift in both price and volume during the upcoming peak season. Despite a third-quarter decline in operating income and revenue, Werner expects that tighter capacity and recent wins in rate negotiations will help lift performance, signaling the potential for growth in the coming quarters. (Source: https://www.wsj.com)

Georgia Ports Continues to Grow

The Georgia Ports Authority reported handling 450,700 TEUs at its marine terminals in September, marking a 12% increase over last year and the second-highest volume on record, driven by pre-holiday inventory stockpiling. The Port of Savannah saw a 17% rise in import loads, although export loads fell by nearly 9%, contributing to a total of over 1.4 million TEUs for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 13% year-over-year.

Growth in inland rail volumes, particularly at the Appalachian Regional Port, was bolstered by Savannah's Mason Mega Rail Terminal, which set a one-day record for container movement. Meanwhile, the Port of Brunswick's Colonel's Island Terminal saw a 10% increase in vehicle and heavy equipment handling. The GPA also approved a 50-acre expansion of vehicle storage at Brunswick to support rising roll-on/roll-off volumes, part of a long-term plan to accommodate future growth.

The Future of the Panama Canal

The Panama Canal, a 40-mile corridor connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, plays a critical role in global trade, handling around $440 billion in freight annually. Despite being a significant revenue source for Panama, with FY 2023 revenue reaching $4.968 billion, the Canal faces ongoing challenges due to periodic droughts caused by El Niño, which reduce water levels in Lake Gatun, the Canal's primary freshwater source. Recent droughts limited the number of transiting vessels, impacting supply chains and raising costs for shippers. In July, U.S. officials met with Panama Canal authorities to discuss the drought's effects and explore long-term solutions to enhance water reliability and maintain trade flow.

In response to recurring water scarcity, the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has implemented water-saving measures, including cross-filling locks, simultaneous lockages, and a reservation system for vessel transits during droughts. Additionally, a new $1.6 billion reservoir project in Coclé will secure the Canal's freshwater needs for the next 50 years, highlighting Panama's commitment to addressing climate-related challenges. Meanwhile, Mexico's Interoceanic Corridor, a rail project linking the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, has emerged as a potential, albeit limited, alternative for freight movement. However, the Panama Canal's substantial capacity and established infrastructure remain unparalleled, underscoring its essential role in Latin American trade and global logistics.

East Coast Labor Strike Worries Are Back

Unionized dockworkers and port employers on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts are set to resume negotiations in mid-November, following the presidential election, for a new six-year labor agreement. US shippers are shifting cargo away from East and Gulf Coast ports due to concerns that the 45,000 dockworkers may strike again if a new labor contract isn't finalized by January 15. Although the recent tentative deal provided a significant wage increase, unresolved issues remain a major sticking point, particularly around port automation. With automation seen by unions as a job threat and by companies as essential to global competitiveness, the bargaining environment remains tense.

Many shippers, including major retailers, are rerouting goods to West Coast ports to avoid potential delays. Some ports on the East and Gulf Coasts still face backlogs, with waiting container ships and ongoing congestion. The National Retail Federation, representing large retail chains like Walmart and Target, has noted that while holiday inventory appears secure, further labor disruptions could strain communities and supply chains well into the new year.

