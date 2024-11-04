Tricks (Not Treats) Await Employers On Halloween

Most people look forward to holidays. But for employment law attorneys, the two days I scratch my head over are Valentine's Day and Halloween.

Of course, I can't say these aren't real "holidays" because nearly everyone celebrates them even if they aren't days off.

But as I've highlighted on this blog before, these holidays do have a tendency to create some buzz — and not the good kind. In a 2020 post, I noted:

For instance, there was that time when an employee made comments about a co-worker "taking a girlfriend dressed as a 747 to a Halloween party and bringing her in for a landing" when the co-worker was gay and had no girlfriend. Harassment? (Hansen v. Skywest Airlines)

Or the time when a female employee was dressed as a Barbie doll for Halloween that a male co-worker asked her if she was going to be a trick or a treat. Harassment? (Williams v. Innovate Loan Servicing Corp.)

Then there's the story of a complaint regarding a gay employee and a co-worker who were seen "jumping naked together" in a trampoline in that employee's yard after the co-worker brought his children over to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. Hostile work environment? (Mowery v. Escambia County Utilities Authority)

Or, these actual quotes lifted from harassment cases as evidence, that I cited back in 2017:

"Let's engage in a Halloween-type party where everybody would be having sex." and "So, are you going to wear a bikini for your Halloween costume?"

Or a 2008 post (yes, this blog as old as a high school senior), where I talked about the perils of someone dressing as a "naughty nurse".

With offices returning to normalcy this year (or at least a new version of it), no doubt a few people will decide that dressing up or engaging in shenanigans is a good idea. And when that crosses the line into creating a hostile work environment, lawsuits happen.

So for employers, keep a close watch on what is going on in your office on Halloween. Hopefully, it'll be more treats, than tricks, though history has shown us the dark side too.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.