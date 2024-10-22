Broad Street Brief: City, CCP Launch Municipal Employment College

Last week, Mayor Cherelle Parker joined the Community College of Philadelphia (CCP) to launch the new City College for Municipal Employment...

Editor's note: The Broad Street Brief will be taking a break next week. Regular updates will resume on Thursday, October 31.

CITY HALL

Mayor Parker, CCP Launch City College for Municipal Employment

Last week, Mayor Cherelle Parker joined the Community College of Philadelphia (CCP) to launch the new City College for Municipal Employment, which will train students specifically for local government jobs. The program aims to fill City job vacancies while providing pathways to stable, well-paying careers for future Philadelphia public servants.

OTIS to Seek Public Input on Bike Safety Upgrades

Philadelphia's Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems (OTIS) will hold public meetings this month to gather feedback on bike safety improvements for the Spruce and Pine Street corridor. The City is considering infrastructure upgrades like concrete barriers to enhance bike lane protection following cyclist fatalities.

City Council Moves to Ban Landlord Rent Price-Fixing

Philadelphia City Council advanced legislation aimed at preventing landlords from coordinating rental prices, which would allow the city to sue violators on behalf of tenants and impose fines. The goal of the legislation is to protect low-income renters and preserve affordable housing.

Upcoming Committee Hearings

Philadelphia City Council holds several public hearings throughout the legislative calendar year. Watch here.

The Rules Committee will meet on Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. to discuss and hear testimony regarding a proposed expansion of the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District and proposed updates and clarifications to the rules for public Zoning Board of Adjustment hearings, among other zoning-related matters.

will meet on Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. to discuss and hear testimony regarding a proposed expansion of the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District and proposed updates and clarifications to the rules for public Zoning Board of Adjustment hearings, among other zoning-related matters. The Commerce & Economic Development Committee will meet on Tuesday, October 22 at 1 p.m. to discuss and hear testimony regarding proposed updates and clarifications to Philadelphia's Consumer Protection Ordinance.

Around Town

Healthcare Workers Warn Sixers Arena Traffic Could Endanger Patient Safety

A group of Philadelphia healthcare workers voiced concerns during a rally Tuesday evening that traffic from the proposed downtown Sixers arena could delay patients from receiving critical care, thus compromise patient safety. The Sixers maintain that their plans account for public transit use and manageable traffic.

Residents Raise Concerns Over Police Misuse of Narcan

Residents have reported incidents of police improperly using naloxone (Narcan) on individuals who are not actually overdosing, leading to immediate and painful withdrawal symptoms for drug users. The practice, allegedly deployed during recent sweeps of Kensington, have sparked concerns about officers' understanding and application of proper overdose protocols.

Judge Dismisses School District Admissions Policy Lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit claiming the Philadelphia School District's special admissions policy is unconstitutional and racially biased, stating there was no evidence of discriminatory intent or racial quotas in the admissions process.

Philadelphia Biotech Nonprofit Secures $60M from TED Initiative to Repurpose Therapies Using AI

Philadelphia biotech nonprofit Every Cure secured $60 million from a TED initiative to repurpose existing therapies for different diseases using AI, a mission inspired by co-founder David Fajgenbaum's personal experience with a life-saving repurposed drug.

Philadelphia Film Festival Showcases Local Talent with “Filmadelphia” Spotlight

The 33rd Philadelphia Film Festival, which runs now through October 25, will feature more than 160 screenings, including six films in the "Filmadelphia" category that highlight local stories and filmmakers.

Election Update

Philadelphia's Future at Stake in State House Election

The outcome of the upcoming Pennsylvania state House election has the potential to determine key state-level policy priorities — including gun regulation, minimum wage increases, and recreational marijuana legalization — which would significantly impact Philadelphia. Democrats currently hold a slim one-seat majority in the chamber, and voter turnout will be critical in determining the future of the state's legislative agenda.

