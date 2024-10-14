California Health Care Minimum Wage Is Back

At the end of June, the Governor paused the California health care worker minimum wage due to budget concerns. The bill was delayed until certain state budget circumstances occurred, which happened on October 1. Now the minimum wage for health care workers will take effect October 16, 2024.

To assist with the implementation of the new minimum wage, the Labor Commissioner has published a Frequently Asked Questions page on the law.

The FAQ includes explanations of the following:

Who is covered by the law?

The schedule for increases based on the size and type of facility

Special rules for public covered health care facilities

Notices to employees

The FAQ also links to the required Health Care Minimum Wage Supplement to the minimum wage order.

Employers also should look beyond the new law to derivative issues like wage compression, employee morale, and management training regarding how to communicate complex compensation issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.