ARTICLE
14 October 2024

California Health Care Minimum Wage Is Back

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
At the end of June, the Governor paused the California health care worker minimum wage due to budget concerns. The bill was delayed until certain state budget circumstances occurred, which happened on October 1.
United States California Employment and HR
Photo of Jonathan A. Siegel
Photo of Allen F. Acosta
Authors

At the end of June, the Governor paused the California health care worker minimum wage due to budget concerns. The bill was delayed until certain state budget circumstances occurred, which happened on October 1. Now the minimum wage for health care workers will take effect October 16, 2024.

To assist with the implementation of the new minimum wage, the Labor Commissioner has published a Frequently Asked Questions page on the law.

The FAQ includes explanations of the following:

  • Who is covered by the law?
  • The schedule for increases based on the size and type of facility
  • Special rules for public covered health care facilities
  • Notices to employees

The FAQ also links to the required Health Care Minimum Wage Supplement to the minimum wage order.

Employers also should look beyond the new law to derivative issues like wage compression, employee morale, and management training regarding how to communicate complex compensation issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan A. Siegel
Jonathan A. Siegel
Photo of Allen F. Acosta
Allen F. Acosta
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More