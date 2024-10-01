ARTICLE
1 October 2024

Connecticut's Minimum Wage To Increase Again

SG
Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Contributor

Shipman & Goodwin LLP logo
Shipman & Goodwin’s value lies in our commitment -- to our clients, to the profession and to the community. We have one goal: to help our clients achieve their goals. How we accomplish it is simple: we devote our considerable experience and depth of knowledge to understand each client’s unique needs, business and industry, and then we develop solutions to meet those needs. Clients turn to us when they need a trusted advisor. With our invaluable awareness of each client’s challenges, we can counsel them at every step -- to keep their operations running smoothly, help them navigate complex business transactions, position them for future growth, or resolve business disputes. The success of our clients is of primary importance to us and our attorneys invest meaningful time getting to know the client's business and are skilled in the practice areas and industry sectors critical to that success. With more than 175 attorneys in offices throughout Connecticut, New York and in Washington, DC, we serve the needs of
Explore Firm Details
As I noted a while back, the inflation that the nation observed in 2023 was likely going to have a substantial impact on the state's minimum wage.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Daniel A. Schwartz
Authors

Listen to this post

As I noted a while back, the inflation that the nation observed in 2023 was likely going to have a substantial impact on the state's minimum wage.

The law, which connects the state minimum wage to changes in the federal employment cost index (ECI), was originally passed in 2019 when inflation wasn't of major concern.

Under that law, the minimum wage is required to be adjusted each year based on the USDOL's calculation of the ECI for the 12 month period ending on June 30 of the preceding year. Here, the ECI increased by 4.2 percent over the 12 month period ending June 30, 2024.

As a result, Governor Lamont issued a press release on Friday indicating that the state minimum wage will increase from $15.69 per hour to $16.35 per hour effective January 1, 2025.

Employers should make sure to start making arrangements now to increase the wages of those at the level but also those above the level who may also need corresponding increases.

And flag this for 2025 – another increase for 2025 will likely be announced in late September as well.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel A. Schwartz
Daniel A. Schwartz
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More