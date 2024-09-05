E-Verify Launches Trial Of E-Verify+ Service

On May 29, 2024, E-Verify announced the launch of the E-Verify+ trial. E-Verify is a U.S. Department of Homeland Security website that allows employers to determine if their employees are eligible to work in the United States by comparing the information of an employee's Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification ("Form I-9"), with records available to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration. E-Verify+ is a new E-Verify service that aims to integrate the Form I-9 and E-Verify employment eligibility verification process into one digital process.

The development of the E-Verify+ service demonstrates a shift toward improving efficiency and reducing the burden placed on employers for identity and employment eligibility verification. E-Verify+ follows the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's August 1, 2023, authorization of an optional alternative procedure to the in-person physical examination of Form I-9 documentation presented by employees seeking to establish their identity and employment authorization. The 2023-instituted alternative procedure allows certain employers to remotely verify Form I-9 documents. E-Verify+ streamlines the Form I-9 process by allowing employees to complete and submit the Form I-9 electronically, as well as upload all supporting documentation online through an employee-facing portal, which will allow for the direct entry and input of personal information and documentation. By enabling the employee to input information directly into the portal, E-Verify+ hopes to reduce data entry errors.

E-Verify+ will also provide automatic notifications to employees throughout the employment eligibility verification process. This will avoid the need for employers to deliver action notices to employees and be responsible for communicating next steps. Moreover, employees who have been previously verified to work will be able to carry that status with them to subsequent employers, facilitating future verification processes. E-Verify+ will be managed from the same location as other E-Verify cases and provides employers with an interface to review and approve submitted information and documentation.

The pilot program includes live testing with E-Verify users and aims to assess the user experience as well as gather feedback from participants. While the E-Verify+ trial is live, it is not yet available to all users. The process for entering the pilot program is currently unclear. As development progresses, more information about wider access and implementation will likely become available. This pilot phase is a crucial step in refining and improving E-Verify+ before its full release, allowing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to make necessary adjustments based on real-world usage and feedback.

