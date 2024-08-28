ARTICLE
28 August 2024

EEOC'S Latest Harassment Guidelines

MS
Meyer Suozzi English & Klein

Contributor

Meyer Suozzi English & Klein logo
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued its first update to its harassment guidelines in 30 years.
United States Employment and HR
Photo of Paul F. Millus
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued its first update to its harassment guidelines in 30 years. No longer do the guidelines focus predominantly on issues such as sexual harassment but also include pronoun usage, religious practice and social media in the context of a harassment claim. For example, the new guidelines make it clear that the "intentional and repeated use of the name or pronoun inconsistent with the individual's gender identity or the denial of access to a bathroom or other sex segregated facility consistent with that individual's gender identity" may constitute a Title VII violation. Further, while the EEOC reaffirms that it is unlawful to discriminate on the basis of religion, the exception is the employer need not accommodate a religious practice in the workplace where doing so would create, or reasonably threatens to create, a hostile work environment for another employee. One can see the attempt to balance the religious interests of an individual against those of the LGBTQ+ community. All employers should familiarize themselves with these new guidelines as it is the case that they will end up being repeated in court decisions making them the law of the land. You can view the new enforcement guidelines here https://www.eeoc.gov/laws/guidance/enforcement-guidance-harassment-workplace

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Paul F. Millus
Paul F. Millus
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More