ARTICLE
8 October 2026

Episode 147: Roland Potts, Partner (Podcast)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Roland Potts, Chair of Foley's International Arbitration Team and partner in the Miami Office, shares his journey from growing up in Miami through earning degrees from the University of Miami and Florida International University to becoming a leading expert in international arbitration and litigation. He offers valuable insights on joining Foley as a lateral attorney...
United States Florida Employment and HR
Alexis P. Robertson and Roland Potts
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This episode features a conversation with Roland Potts. Roland is a partner in Foley’s Miami Office, Chair of the firm’s International Arbitration Team, and a member of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. In this conversation, Roland reflects on growing up in Miami, Florida, earning his bachelor’s from the University of Miami, and both an M.B.A. and J.D. from Florida International University. He discusses how he developed expertise in international arbitration and litigation as well as his experience joining Foley as a lateral attorney. Roland also highlights the importance of young lawyers embracing early experience and provides advice to law students on the importance of relationship building to help with their job search.

Roland’s Profile:

  • Title: Partner
  • Foley Office: Miami
  • Practice Area: Litigation
  • Hometown: Miami, FL
  • College: University of Miami
  • Law School: Florida International University

1852888a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Alexis P. Robertson
Alexis P. Robertson
Photo of Roland Potts
Roland Potts
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More