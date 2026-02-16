New 2026 Laws In Pennsylvania That Could Impact Workers

The Crown Act & Expanded Workplace Protections

One of the most notable Pennsylvania laws passed in 2026 is the CROWN Act. Governor Josh Shapiro signed the law, formally known as the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, in late 2025. The legislation, House Bill 439, amends the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to prohibit discrimination against employees and job applicants based on hair textures and hairstyles that are historically linked to race or religious creed.

The CROWN Act aims to protect Black Pennsylvanians who wear their hair in "protected styles like locs, natural braids, or twists," as Governor Shapiro said at the law's signing ceremony. The law also protects "Religious creed," which includes head coverings and hairstyles associated with religious practices. Employers may still enforce health and safety policies or bona fide occupational qualifications so long as they are nondiscriminatory. Enforcement of the CROWN Act began on January 27, 2026.

Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit

Another major 2026 Pennsylvania law is the Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit. The new tax credit is a state-level earned income credit, which begins with the 2026 tax season and is modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), using the same income eligibility thresholds and family-size considerations to supplement the wages of low and moderate income workers and reduce their tax burden. Eligible working Pennsylvanians may receive up to $805 through the program. Officials estimate that the program could provide $193 million in tax relief for nearly a million working Pennsylvanians.

The credit is automatically available to all individuals who qualify for the EITC. For many of Pennsylvania's workers, this credit has the potential to raise their take-home pay without changing their wages. It is important for employers and individuals to understand what employees qualify and how this credit may change tax filings.

ABLE Age Adjustment Act

ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts that allow a disabled person to save money for critical needs, such as housing, healthcare, transportation, and more, without affecting eligibility for benefits like Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income, and other housing and food assistance programs.

The ABLE Age Adjustment Act amends existing ABLE account eligibility rules to include individuals whose disability began before the age of 46, expanding eligibility beyond the prior cutoff age of 26. The expanded eligibility took effect January 1, 2026.

Mammograms and Breast Cancer Cost-Sharing Eliminated

One new 2026 Pennsylvania law addresses healthcare costs for consumers for routine mammograms and breast cancer screenings. Senate Bill 88 amends the Insurance Company Law of 1921 to eliminate cost-sharing for breast cancer screenings and related exams by requiring insurers to cover services without out-of-pocket costs if the patient is at average or higher risk of breast cancer. The bill also requires insurers to cover mammograms and mastectomy procedures for patients over the age of 40. The legislation went into effect on January 23, 2026.

Conclusion

The Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2026 bring about expansions in civil rights, tax relief, and healthcare reforms that will positively impact workers and employers. The CROWN Act sets a new standard for workplace anti-discrimination policy, while tax credits and healthcare reforms will bring tangible economic benefits to Pennsylvanians who need it most. Employers should update employment, benefits, and compliance policies and procedures to ensure compliance. Workers and consumers in Pennsylvania should be mindful of the new laws.

