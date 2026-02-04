ARTICLE
4 February 2026

ERISA Litigation Enters The Voluntary Benefits Sphere

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
As employers begin 2026, a new wave of Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) litigation is emerging involving voluntary products...
United States Employment and HR
Howard Shapiro,Amanda Munguia, and Suzanne G. Odom
Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

As employers begin 2026, a new wave of Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) litigation is emerging involving voluntary products that serves as an important reminder that accurate Form 5500 reporting, fiduciary best practices, and good governance procedures are important for all ERISA-governed plans. According to Jackson Lewis's recent article, several newly filed suits allege that employers and benefit consultants breached ERISA fiduciary duties and engaged in prohibited transactions related to voluntary insurance offerings—such as accident, critical illness, and hospital indemnity coverage—by failing to prudently monitor costs, including excessive consultant commissions. Plaintiffs argue that brokers should be treated as plan fiduciaries under ERISA. As is true for all ERISA litigation, there are ways to proactively mitigate risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Howard Shapiro
Howard Shapiro
Person photo placeholder
Amanda Munguia
Photo of Suzanne G. Odom
Suzanne G. Odom
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More