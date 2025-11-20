Columbus Employers Face New Pay Transparency Rules

The City of Columbus, Ohio, has joined a growing list of jurisdictions adopting pay transparency laws intended to promote pay equity. On November 4, 2025, Mayor Andrew Ginther signed an ordinance that introduces new requirements for employers and restricts salary history inquiries. This ordinance closely mirrors the Cleveland pay transparency law that went into effect last month.

The ordinance applies to employers with 15 or more employees in the City of Columbus, including private employers and the city itself.

Pay Transparency Requirements

Covered employers must include a reasonable salary range or scale in all job postings. "Salary" includes, but is not limited to, wages, commissions, hourly pay, and other monetary earnings. Postings that are replicated and published without an employer's consent are excluded.

The reasonableness of the pay range or scale is based on specific factors for the position. Such considerations may include the employer's budget flexibility, anticipated range of applicants' experience, potential variation in position responsibilities, growth opportunities, cost of living, and market research.

Prohibitions on Compensation History Inquiries

The ordinance retains existing restrictions on compensation history inquiries, which prohibit employers from:

Inquiring about a job applicant's salary history, including current and prior wages, compensation, or benefits.

Screening applicants based on their salary history.

Relying solely on an applicant's salary history in deciding whether to offer employment or in determining salary, benefits, or other compensation during the hiring process.

Retaliating against or refusing to hire an applicant for not disclosing their salary history.

Without inquiring about a job applicant's salary history, employers may still share the position's anticipated salary range and discuss an applicant's compensation expectations.

Exceptions

The ordinance does not apply to an applicant's "voluntary and unprompted" disclosure of their salary history. If an applicant's salary history is disclosed in an employer's attempt to verify an applicant's non-salary related information or conduct a background check, that information cannot be solely relied upon when making compensation decisions during the hiring process.

The ordinance's requirements and prohibitions do not apply to:

Actions an employer takes pursuant to any federal, state, or local law that specifically authorizes reliance on salary history to determine employee compensation.

Applicants or job postings for internal transfer or promotion.

Rehires within three years where salary history is already known.

Positions for which salary, benefits, and compensation are determined pursuant to procedures established by collective bargaining.

Enforcement

The City Code will be updated on December 3, 2025, but it will not be enforced until January 1, 2027. Applicants may file complaints with the Community Relations Commission, which can impose penalties outlined in the Columbus City Codes.

Employer Takeaways

While enforcement is more than a year away, early preparation could help ensure compliance when enforcement begins. Employers should review their hiring practices and job postings to align with these pay transparency requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.