Columbus, Ohio Prohibits Salary History Inquiry And Requires Pay Transparency

On November 4, 2025, Mayor Andrew Ginther signed into law a new bill that will prohibit employers employing 15 or more people within the City of Columbus from inquiring about a job applicant's salary history, and will require them to post a salary range for each job posting. This law goes into effect December 3, 2025, but will not be enforced until January 1, 2027.

The new law prohibits covered employers from:

Inquiring about the salary history of an applicant for employment;

Screening job applicants based on their current or prior wages, benefits, other compensation, or salary histories, or requiring that an applicant's prior wages, benefits, other compensation, or salary history satisfy minimum or maximum criteria;

Relying solely on the salary history of an applicant in deciding whether to offer employment to an applicant, or in determining the salary, benefits, or other compensation for such applicant during the hiring process, including the negotiation of an employment contract; or

Refusing to hire or otherwise disfavor, injure, or retaliate against an applicant for not disclosing salary history to an employer.

Without inquiring about salary history, covered employers may discuss with an applicant their expectations with respect to salary, benefits, and other compensation, including what an applicant would forfeit upon resignation from their current employer.

Additionally, covered employers must provide a reasonable salary range or scale for potential employment in all postings for positions to be performed within city limits. The law provides some examples of factors that may be used to determine the reasonableness of the salary range or scale, including but not limited to:

The flexibility of the employer's budget;

The anticipated range of experience job applicants may have;

The potential variation in the responsibilities of the position;

The opportunities for growth in and beyond the position;

The cost of living for the various locations in which an applicant may work; and

Market research on comparable positions and salaries.

This new salary posting requirement does not apply to internal transfers or postings (i.e., non-public postings), and does not apply when salary, benefits, or other compensation are determined pursuant to procedures established by collective bargaining.

An applicant who believes an employer has violated this provision may file a complaint with the Community Relations Commission of the City of Columbus, which may conduct an administrative investigation and issue civil penalties as outlined in Section 2331.05 of the Columbus City Codes. Such penalties may include the imposition of a civil penalty, referral to the City Prosecutor's Office, or ordering that the employer cease unlawful behavior.

In anticipation of the January 1, 2027, enforcement date, Ohio employers, particularly human resources departments, should review job postings and consider appropriate interview questions to ensure compliance with these new requirements, which go into effect on December 3, 2025. The full text of the law can be found at Columbus City Code Chapter 2335.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.