Upcoming Webinar: Ready Or Not: Preparing For The Final Roth And Super Catch-Up Rules

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Retail & Leisure industries
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central
10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mountain
9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Pacific
About the Program
The Treasury and IRS have released final regulations implementing key SECURE 2.0 provisions, including the Roth catch-up requirement for high earners and the enhanced "Super Catch-Up" contribution limits for participants ages 60 to 63. These final regulations provide much-needed clarity for plan sponsors and administrators but also raise important questions about plan design and administration.
Join Seyfarth's Employee Benefits team as they break down what the final regulations mean in practice, including:
- How to determine who is subject to the Roth catch-up requirement and apply the FICA wage threshold.
- Key design and administrative approaches for implementing the Roth catch-up requirement, including real-world examples based on different catch-up contribution schemes.
- Correction methods for Roth catch-up contributions.
- Implementation and plan amendment considerations for the new Super Catch-Up limits.
Speakers
Lisa Loesel, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Diane Dygert, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Irine Sorser, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP
