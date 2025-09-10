ARTICLE
10 September 2025

Court Upholds Arkansas Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Reporting Requirements

BS
Ballard Spahr LLP

Contributor

Ballard Spahr LLP logo
Ballard Spahr LLP—an Am Law 100 law firm with more than 750 lawyers in 18 U.S. offices—serves clients across industries in litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance. A strategic legal partner to clients, Ballard goes beyond to deliver actionable, forward-thinking counsel and advocacy powered by deep industry experience and an understanding of each client’s specific business goals. Our culture is defined by an entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative environment, and top-down focus on service, efficiency, and results.
Explore Firm Details
A recent federal district court decision has upheld an Arkansas Insurance Department rule that requires health benefit plans to submit certain pharmacy compensation information to the Department.
United States Employment and HR
Edward I. Leeds and D. Finn Pressly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

A recent federal district court decision has upheld an Arkansas Insurance Department rule that requires health benefit plans to submit certain pharmacy compensation information to the Department. The court ruled that this reporting requirement is not preempted by ERISA, finding that the rule does not apply exclusively to ERISA plans and that the reporting required by the rule was incidental to its purpose of assessing whether the compensation was fair and reasonable to ensure a sustainable network of pharmacy services.

The court's ruling and its reasoning raise significant concerns for plan sponsors and could require group health plans to meet a patchwork of state reporting requirements. Indeed, Florida and several other states have already enacted their own PBM reporting requirements or are considering their implementation. For these reasons, we expect the ruling to be appealed and closely scrutinized under ERISA's preemption provisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Edward I. Leeds
Edward I. Leeds
Photo of D. Finn Pressly
D. Finn Pressly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More