Coffee Talk With Benefits Episode 21: Pension Risk Transfers And Litigation Risk: What Fiduciaries Need To Know (Podcast)

In this episode, Richard is joined by Alan Wilmit, serving as co-host, as they welcome Ada Dolph, a Partner in Seyfarth's ERISA Litigation group, to unpack the complexities of pension risk transfers (PRTs).
Richard G. Schwartz,Alan S. Wilmit, and Ada Dolph
In this episode, Richard is joined by Alan Wilmit, serving as co-host, as they welcome Ada Dolph, a Partner in Seyfarth's ERISA Litigation group, to unpack the complexities of pension risk transfers (PRTs). Ada explains what PRTs are, how they're used to manage pension liabilities, and why they're drawing increased scrutiny. The conversation covers recent litigation trends, the impact of the Supreme Court's Thole decision, and the evolving focus on Article III standing. Grab your coffee and tune in for practical insights on what fiduciaries need to know as PRT-related class actions continue to emerge.

Read the full transcript of the episode here.

