Reaffirming The High Bar To Insider Trading Liability: Lessons From 'Central Laborers' Pension Fund v. Karp'

In a recent Law.com article, authors Michael Bongiorno, Timothy Perla, Erika Schutzman and Jessica Lewis discuss the Delaware Court of Chancery's decision in Central Laborers' Pension Fund v. Karp. They offer timely insights into the nuances of the decision, including the application of the Brophy standard. Additionally, the authors share guidance and best practices for corporate legal teams that are navigating post-listing litigation risk.

Originally published by Law.com, 21 July 2025.

