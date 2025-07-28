Ohio Bureau Of Workers' Compensation Unveils New Substance Use And Prevention Recovery Program

On July 16, 2025, the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) unveiled its new Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Program (SUPR). The innovative SUPR Program brings together the Drug Free Safety Program (DFSP), DFSP Safety Grants, and the Substance Use Recovery and Workplace Safety Program (SUR) under one umbrella designed to focus on workplace use and misuse of drugs and alcohol. The voluntary program is designed to assist State Funded Employers in effectively preventing workplace injuries by integrating drug free initiatives into their workplace safety programs. The program changes are effective as of July 1, 2025.

According to BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud, "...[C]ombining the key pieces of our previous programs into one creates a better and more efficient experience for our customers. The Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Program is focused on helping Ohio's businesses manage and prevent substance use in their workplaces."

Basic eligibility requirements for State Funded Employers or Public Employer Taxing Districts to participate in the SUPR program include: 1) being current on all payments due to the BWC; 2) having an active policy status; 3) not having cumulative lapses in coverage in excess of 40 days within the preceding 12 months; and (4) reporting actual payroll for the preceding policy year with payment of any additional premiums that may be due.

The SUPR program offers Employers a choice of four participation options: 1) Advance Level; 2) Basic Level; 3) Comparable Program; and 4) SUPR Reimbursement, with Advance Level and Basic Level participants being eligible for 7% and 4% bonuses, respectively, based upon their premium payments.

Basic Level participation requirements include accident analysis training, written drug free workplace policies, employee education requirements, supervisor testing, drug and alcohol testing, and employee assistance.

The Advance Level participation requirements include all of the Basic Level requirements in addition to random drug testing, and employee support and employee retention requirements.

Those that choose the Comparable level program will be required to have a drug free workplace policy, education requirements, supervisor training, and drug and alcohol testing.

The Reimbursement Level does not require any training, reporting or drug testing like the other levels.

Despite your level of participation, all employers are eligible for reimbursement of certain costs incurred in the management and prevention of substance use issues in the workplace.

What are some of the changes in the new SUPR program?

Most participants will now automatically be eligible for reimbursement grants. Employers with "second chance" policies are now eligible for reimbursement of substance use assessments, and year-round enrollment in the program is also available. Additionally, an online portal is being developed for Employers to report on program requirement completion and request reimbursement of activities all in one place. For a summary of the changes to the program please click here.

